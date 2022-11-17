Joe Richards

2022 Draft Prospects Joe Richards Teams Wangaratta Magpies/Vic Country Position Midfielder Date of Birth 23/11/1999 Height 176cm Weight 71kg

Played as a small forward for the Murray Bushrangers five years ago and has since developed into one of the Ovens and Murray league's premier midfielders. Kicked 11 goals in his third senior O&M match and finished with 29 goals from 11 matches playing midfield in 2022. Has won three senior club best-and-fairest awards over the past four seasons, as well as claiming best afield honours in the O&M inter-league match against the Goulburn Valley league. Has also twice finished runner-up for the league best-and-fairest award. He possesses speed, power and agility and is an elite kick on either side. Tested soundly at the State Draft Combine in Victoria when a late inclusion amongst our top prospects, recording 3.03 seconds for the 20m sprint and 8.44 seconds in agility test.