Joel Jeffrey

Jeffrey's speed and smooth skills at both ends of the ground can light up a game.

He showed his talents and dare in last year's NAB All Stars 'Futures' clash with some elite movement and will be eligible to join Gold Coast as an Academy player this year after the Suns gained access to Darwin through their list concessions.

Jeffrey was due to move to Queensland before COVID-19 struck.

2020 Draft Prospects Joel Jeffrey Club NT Thunder/Allies Position Forward/defender Date of Birth 12/3/02 Height 192cm Weight 78kg





