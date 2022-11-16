Jonti Schuback

2022 Draft Prospects Jonti Schuback Teams Vic Country/Gippsland Power Position Defender Date of Birth 18/03/2004 Height 183cm Weight 75kg

A medium defender with composure, elite decision-making and precise kicking to set up the play from midfield or defence. He had a consistent 2022 season, averaging 20 disposals (77 per cent efficiency) across 13 matches for the Gippsland Power, with his speed being a feature of his play. While not father-son eligible, he is the son of Jacob Schuback, who was selected by Adelaide in the 2001 Draft and played seven games for the Crows. Tested very well at the State Draft Combine in Victoria, with his 2.98 seconds for the 20m sprint, 8.3 seconds on the agility test and 6:39 seconds for the 2km time trial all strong performances.