Josh Weddle
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Josh Weddle
|Academy
|Oakleigh Chargers
|Club
|Vic Metro
|Position
|Defender
|Date of Birth
|25/05/2004
|Height
|192cm
|Weight
|89kg
Stocks in Weddle have grown as the year has gone on, with the Vic Metro backman now among the handful of key position defenders in the mix as top-30 picks. He's a steady hand in defence who can intercept mark or swing in to help out an opponent. He had 20 disposals and seven marks against Western Australia in what was his best game of the carnival.