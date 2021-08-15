Josh Weddle

2022 Draft Prospects Josh Weddle Academy Oakleigh Chargers Club Vic Metro Position Defender Date of Birth 25/05/2004 Height 192cm Weight 89kg

Stocks in Weddle have grown as the year has gone on, with the Vic Metro backman now among the handful of key position defenders in the mix as top-30 picks. He's a steady hand in defence who can intercept mark or swing in to help out an opponent. He had 20 disposals and seven marks against Western Australia in what was his best game of the carnival.