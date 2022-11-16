Jovan Petric
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Jovan Petric
|Teams
|Vic Metro/Western Jets
|Position
|Tall forward
|Date of Birth
|17/04/2004
|Height
|196cm
|Weight
|87kg
Tall forward who is strong overhead and mobile. Proved to be a good target for Vic Metro and played all four games at this year's Championships. Had an outstanding year for the Western Jets in the NAB League, kicking 26 goals in 15 matches, while he also averaged 11 possessions and three marks per game. His time of 6:42 seconds for the 2km time at the Victorian 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine was impressive for a player of his size.