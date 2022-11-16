Jovan Petric

2022 Draft Prospects Jovan Petric Teams Vic Metro/Western Jets Position Tall forward Date of Birth 17/04/2004 Height 196cm Weight 87kg

Tall forward who is strong overhead and mobile. Proved to be a good target for Vic Metro and played all four games at this year's Championships. Had an outstanding year for the Western Jets in the NAB League, kicking 26 goals in 15 matches, while he also averaged 11 possessions and three marks per game. His time of 6:42 seconds for the 2km time at the Victorian 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine was impressive for a player of his size.