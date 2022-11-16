Kai Windsor

2022 Draft Prospects Kai Windsor Teams Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro Position Midfielder Date of Birth 27/01/2004 Height 180cm Weight 76kg

Wingman with eye-catching pace and agility as well as being a strong overhead mark for his size. Prominent in the midfield for the Eastern Ranges in the NAB League this season, averaging 18 disposals and kicking seven goals across 11 matches. Also averaged 11 disposals in three matches for Vic Metro, adding his speed through the midfield to their National Championship-winning team. His agility time of 8.18 seconds was ranked in the elite bracket among State Draft Combine participants.