Kaleb Smith

2022 Draft Prospects Kaleb Smith Teams East Fremantle/Western Australia Position Midfielder Date of Birth 20/11/2004 Height 180cm Weight 77kg

Versatile and powerful player who shared his football talent between Wesley College and East Fremantle. Excelled in the WAFL under-18s competition, averaging 22 disposals (nine contested) in six matches. Is strong overhead for his size and very quick, with the ability to break the lines. Also a state-level junior cricketer, he was extremely impressive at Draft Combine testing. His time of 2.88 seconds for the 20m sprint ranked third overall for all State Draft Combine participants, while his 8.05 seconds in the agility test ranked fourth and confirmed his elite acceleration.