Kyle Marshall

2022 Draft Prospects Kyle Marshall Teams South Adelaide/South Australia Position Defender Date of Birth 10/04/2004 Height 201cm Weight 84kg

Extremely athletic tall defender who is agile and uses the ball well. He continued to develop throughout the season, playing some excellent football at under-18s level for South Adelaide, as well as representing South Australia in two matches at the National Championships. Looks to have enormous upside based on his performances at the South Australian State Draft Combine, where his running vertical jump of 89cm ranked first among the 15 participants. Also recorded impressive results for the 20m sprint (3.02 seconds) and 2km time-trial (6:27), which provided clear indications of his elite athletic potential for a player of his size.