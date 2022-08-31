Lachie Cowan

2022 Draft Prospects Lachie Cowan
Academy Tasmania Devils
Club Allies
Position Defender/Midfielder
Date of Birth 01/12/2004
Height 188cm
Weight 81kg

 

A player who has a say on games through the midfield and as a rebounding defender. A strongly built prospect with height, Cowan has been Tasmania's most consistent prospect this season and also performed well for the Allies at the mid-year carnival. He has a penetrating kick that breaks the lines and had a strong finish to the NAB League season with Tasmania, including 31 disposals in round 13 and 27 the following week. 