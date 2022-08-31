Lachie Cowan
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Lachie Cowan
|Academy
|Tasmania Devils
|Club
|Allies
|Position
|Defender/Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|01/12/2004
|Height
|188cm
|Weight
|81kg
A player who has a say on games through the midfield and as a rebounding defender. A strongly built prospect with height, Cowan has been Tasmania's most consistent prospect this season and also performed well for the Allies at the mid-year carnival. He has a penetrating kick that breaks the lines and had a strong finish to the NAB League season with Tasmania, including 31 disposals in round 13 and 27 the following week.