Lachie Jones
Jones has been playing at senior SANFL level in recent weeks and has been comfortable as a medium defender.
He's a powerful and strong-bodied player who can also shift into the midfield. He uses the ball well, is a reliable kick and makes good decisions when it's his turn to set up the play.
Port Adelaide will get first access to the Next Generation Academy talent.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Lachie Jones
|Club
|Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia
|Position
|Defender/midfielder
|Date of Birth
|9/4/02
|Height
|185cm
|Weight
|88kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
-
Video10:41 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:08 Mins
-
Video02:58 Mins
-
Video08:36 Mins
-
Video08:01 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:14 Mins
-
Video02:20 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins
-
Video03:06 Mins
-
Video01:51 Mins
-
Video03:00 Mins
-
Video04:11 Mins
-
Video05:01 Mins
-
Video01:53 Mins
-
Video02:12 Mins
-
Video02:27 Mins
-
Video02:15 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins