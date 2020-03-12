afl.com.au womens.afl

Lachlan Jones in action during Round 5 2020, SANFL. Photo: SANFL

Lachie Jones

Jones has been playing at senior SANFL level in recent weeks and has been comfortable as a medium defender.

He's a powerful and strong-bodied player who can also shift into the midfield. He uses the ball well, is a reliable kick and makes good decisions when it's his turn to set up the play.

Port Adelaide will get first access to the Next Generation Academy talent.

2020 Draft Prospects Lachie Jones
Club Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia
Position Defender/midfielder
Date of Birth 9/4/02
Height 185cm
Weight 88kg

