Lewis Hayes

2022 Draft Prospects Lewis Hayes Academy Eastern Ranges Club Vic Metro Position Defender Date of Birth 17/12/2004 Height 197cm Weight 81kg

A key defender who has taken plenty of confidence out of his performances with Vic Metro to go on to dominate at NAB League level. The strong-marking intercept defender averaged 16 disposals and five marks for Vic Metro but then in his two games for the Ranges after that gathered 30 disposals and then 26 disposals in close to best-afield displays. He's still developing but can stop opponents as well as get some of his own ball. The younger brother of Port Adelaide ruckman Sam Hayes.