Lloyd Johnston

2022 Draft Prospects Lloyd Johnston Teams NT Thunder/Northern Territory Position Defender Date of Birth 21/09/2004 Height 185cm Weight 76kg

An Indigenous talent who is both exciting in the air and has dazzling speed out of defence. Is prepared to run and carry and provide rebound for his team. Was a standout for the Northern Territory Thunder in three NAB League matches this year, averaging 18 disposals and four marks. Also played for the Allies during the National Championships, as well as two games for the Gold Coast Suns in the VFL. Recorded an impressive 2.95 seconds for the 20m sprint at the Draft Combine, which showcased his natural dash.