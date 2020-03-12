Logan McDonald
Recruiters were able to see McDonald in action last year, with the key forward prospect featuring in three of Western Australia's under-18 championships matches.
McDonald's strength lies in his marking ability and he is comfortable as a key target in attack.
Has been in strong form in WAFL practice matches leading into the season restart.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Logan McDonald
|Club
|Perth/Western Australia
|Position
|Tall forward
|Height
|196cm
|Weight
|85kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
-
Video10:41 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:08 Mins
-
Video02:58 Mins
-
Video08:36 Mins
-
Video08:01 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:14 Mins
-
Video02:20 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins
-
Video03:06 Mins
-
Video01:51 Mins
-
Video03:00 Mins
-
Video04:11 Mins
-
Video05:01 Mins
-
Video01:53 Mins
-
Video02:12 Mins
-
Video02:27 Mins
-
Video02:15 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins