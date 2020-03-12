Logan McDonald

Recruiters were able to see McDonald in action last year, with the key forward prospect featuring in three of Western Australia's under-18 championships matches.

McDonald's strength lies in his marking ability and he is comfortable as a key target in attack.

Has been in strong form in WAFL practice matches leading into the season restart.

2020 Draft Prospects Logan McDonald Club Perth/Western Australia Position Tall forward Height 196cm Weight 85kg





