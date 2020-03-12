afl.com.au womens.afl

South Australian draft hopeful Luke Edwards in action. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Edwards

The son of former Adelaide star Tyson has been playing in Glenelg's under-18 side in recent weeks.

Edwards is a midfielder who has also been used in stints across half-back. He played in all of South Australia's four carnival games last season and impressed, averaging 19 disposals.

He will decide later this year whether he nominates as a father-son to the Crows.

2020 Draft Prospects Luke Edwards
Club Glenelg/South Australia
Position Midfielder
Date of Birth 12/1/02
Height 187cm
Weight 82kg

