Luke Edwards
The son of former Adelaide star Tyson has been playing in Glenelg's under-18 side in recent weeks.
Edwards is a midfielder who has also been used in stints across half-back. He played in all of South Australia's four carnival games last season and impressed, averaging 19 disposals.
He will decide later this year whether he nominates as a father-son to the Crows.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Luke Edwards
|Club
|Glenelg/South Australia
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|12/1/02
|Height
|187cm
|Weight
|82kg
