Luke Teal

2022 Draft Prospects Luke Teal Teams Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro Position Defender Date of Birth 20/05/2004 Height 189cm Weight 80kg

An athletic defender who runs and creates off half back and can also play on the wing. He is strong overhead and a good player in one-on-one battles. He missed the early part of the year with a bout of appendicitis, before a collarbone injury further interrupted his season. However, he returned to play for Victoria Metro in the deciding game of the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys against Victoria Country. Played four NAB League games with the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 18 disposals, and also played some excellent football with Trinity Grammar. Tested extremely well in the agility test, with his time of 8.267 seconds ranked sixth at the national AFL Draft Combine.