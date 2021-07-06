Mattaes Phillipou

2022 Draft Prospects Mattaes Phillipou Academy Woodville West Torrens Club PHOS/Henley HS Position Midfielder Date of Birth 27/12/2004 Height 190cm Weight 83kg

There's plenty of potential in Phillipou, who looms as the first South Australian drafted this year. The midfielder/forward had some exciting moments through his state's carnival but was sore towards the end, however his under-18 form for Woodville-West Torrens has been terrific this year. He's averaged 28 disposals and 1.5 goals a game at the level, is a penetrating left-foot kick and can go through the midfield and forward line. The son of former Bulldogs player Sam, who played three games for the club, is also one of the youngest draftees in the pool, being five days off eligibility for the 2023 draft.