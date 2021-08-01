Matthew Jefferson

2022 Draft Prospects Matthew Jefferson Academy Ashburton JFC/Wesley College Club Oakleigh Chargers Position Forward Date of Birth 08/03/2004 Height 195cm Weight 78kg

One of the big risers out of the national carnival. Jefferson stamped himself on games as a regular goalkicker, booting 12 goals in Metro's three games so far. That included a seven-goal haul against Western Australia, which saw him slot five goals in an incredible third term, as well as two goals against the Allies and three against South Australia. Jefferson reads the play well, can find space on the lead, takes strong overhead marks and converts his shots and is a similar type of forward to Essendon's Harrison Jones.