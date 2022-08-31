Max Gruzewski
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Max Gruzewski
|Academy
|Oakleigh Chargers
|Club
|Vic Metro
|Position
|Defender/Forward
|Date of Birth
|21/07/2004
|Height
|193cm
|Weight
|84kg
There's a bit to like about Gruzewski, in particular his marking ability. Gruzewski has very sure hands – he can take strong contested marks at both ends of the ground, he hits packs hard and comes down with the ball in his grasp and he isn't afraid of backing himself in the air. A knee injury kept him out of action mid-year through Vic Metro's carnival but his form at school level and with Oakleigh, where he took nine marks in round one against Sandringham and last week played a mix of forward and defence, has him as a potential riser.