2022 Draft Prospects Max Gruzewski Academy Oakleigh Chargers Club Vic Metro Position Defender/Forward Date of Birth 21/07/2004 Height 193cm Weight 84kg

There's a bit to like about Gruzewski, in particular his marking ability. Gruzewski has very sure hands – he can take strong contested marks at both ends of the ground, he hits packs hard and comes down with the ball in his grasp and he isn't afraid of backing himself in the air. A knee injury kept him out of action mid-year through Vic Metro's carnival but his form at school level and with Oakleigh, where he took nine marks in round one against Sandringham and last week played a mix of forward and defence, has him as a potential riser.