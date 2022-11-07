Max Knobel

2022 Draft Prospects Max Knobel Teams Gippsland Power/Vic Country Position Forward/Ruck Date of Birth 27/06/2004 Height 206cm Weight 91kg

A developing young ruckman who is still learning his craft but showing real potential after a late growth spurt. A neat left-foot kick, he was Victoria Country’s leading ruckman, playing all four matches over the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys. Was also a mainstay for Gippsland Power in the ruck, averaging eight disposals and 17 hitouts across 12 matches. Knobel is the son of former AFL ruckman Trent Knobel, who played with the Brisbane Lions, St Kilda and Richmond across a 75-game AFL career and is now part of the coaching panel with the Power.