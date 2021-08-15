Max Michalanney

2022 Draft Prospects Max Michalanney Academy Norwood Club South Australia Position Defender Date of Birth 26/02/2004 Height 192cm Weight 78kg

Eligible to join Adelaide as a father-son choice, Michalanney is a disciplined backman who can take on a number of different types of opponents. He was excellent against the Allies in South Australia's first game of the carnival with 15 disposals and five rebound 50s. He can join the Crows under AFL father-son rules given his father Jim played more than 200 SANFL games and Max has spent time training with the club.