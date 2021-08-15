Max Michalanney
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Max Michalanney
|Academy
|Norwood
|Club
|South Australia
|Position
|Defender
|Date of Birth
|26/02/2004
|Height
|192cm
|Weight
|78kg
Eligible to join Adelaide as a father-son choice, Michalanney is a disciplined backman who can take on a number of different types of opponents. He was excellent against the Allies in South Australia's first game of the carnival with 15 disposals and five rebound 50s. He can join the Crows under AFL father-son rules given his father Jim played more than 200 SANFL games and Max has spent time training with the club.