Mitch Szybkowski

2022 Draft Prospects Mitch Szybkowski Academy Dandenong Stingrays Club Vic Country Position Midfielder Date of Birth 22/10/2004 Height 186cm Weight 84kg

A link-up midfielder who doesn't do much wrong. Szybkowski had a strong three games for Vic Country in the national carnival, averaging 26 disposals and showing he can win the ball at stoppages as well as carry it through the ground. A very consistent option for clubs to assess and is a bit taller than some of the other midfielders as well. Szybkowski is averaging 25 disposals and six tackles in the NAB League.