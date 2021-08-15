Mitch Szybkowski
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Mitch Szybkowski
|Academy
|Dandenong Stingrays
|Club
|Vic Country
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|22/10/2004
|Height
|186cm
|Weight
|84kg
A link-up midfielder who doesn't do much wrong. Szybkowski had a strong three games for Vic Country in the national carnival, averaging 26 disposals and showing he can win the ball at stoppages as well as carry it through the ground. A very consistent option for clubs to assess and is a bit taller than some of the other midfielders as well. Szybkowski is averaging 25 disposals and six tackles in the NAB League.