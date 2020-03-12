Nathan O'Driscoll
A tough, strong-bodied midfielder who is adept at the stoppages. O'Driscoll played in the championships last year as a bottom-ager for Western Australia and was an All-Australian at under-16s level.
O'Driscoll's contested ball-winning ability is his drawcard – he averaged 25 disposals for Perth's colts side last year – but he has also been used off half-back with impact.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Club
|Perth/Western Australia
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|17/5/02
|Height
|187cm
|Weight
|76kg
