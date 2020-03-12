afl.com.au womens.afl

WA's Nathan O'Driscoll in action during the NAB AFL U18 Championships in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Nathan O'Driscoll

A tough, strong-bodied midfielder who is adept at the stoppages. O'Driscoll played in the championships last year as a bottom-ager for Western Australia and was an All-Australian at under-16s level.

O'Driscoll's contested ball-winning ability is his drawcard – he averaged 25 disposals for Perth's colts side last year – but he has also been used off half-back with impact.

BRAGGING RIGHTS The family rivalry that drives WA draftee

2020 Draft Prospects Nathan O'Driscoll
Club Perth/Western Australia
Position Midfielder
Date of Birth 17/5/02
Height 187cm
Weight 76kg



