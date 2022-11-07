Nicholas Madden

2022 Draft Prospects Nicholas Madden Teams GWS Giants Academy/NSW/ACT Position Forward/Ruck Date of Birth 17/05/2004 Height 204cm Weight 112kg

A ruckman who is a giant already at 204cm and 112kg. He is an ultra-competitive player who is mobile, kicks the ball well and has impressive ruck craft for a player of his age. Has shown he can be an imposing marking target when he pushes forward and has a neat set shot on goal. He was impressive for the GWS Giants Academy in the NAB League, averaging 13.8 disposals, four marks, 24.8 hitouts and 1.2 goals across four games. Was the leading ruckman for the Allies throughout the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, averaging 14 disposals, three marks and 16 hitouts over the four matches. Also got a taste of senior football late in the year when he made two appearances for the GWS Giants in the VFL.