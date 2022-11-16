Nick Sadler

2022 Draft Prospects Nick Sadler Teams Sturt/South Australia Position Midfielder Date of Birth 08/01/2004 Height 180cm Weight 74kg

A midfielder who continued to take his game to new levels this year. Progressed from dominating under-18s with Sturt, where he averaged 24 disposals and kicked 11 goals in ten games, to playing two senior games in the SANFL as the year unfolded. He showed the ability to win his own ball and have clean hands as well as great vision and awareness in playing three matches for South Australia in the National Championships, averaging 15 disposals. Did not test at Draft Combine due to a knee bursitis.