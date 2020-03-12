afl.com.au womens.afl

Nik Cox at the 2020 NAB League testing day. Picture: AFL Photos

Nik Cox

An athletic tall with big upside. Cox did some exciting things in the NAB League last year, playing a range of positions and averaging 12 disposals and five marks as well as booting nine goals.

Cox tends to play as a forward option and enjoys flying for grabs – something he produced while in Vic Metro's under-18 line-up last year too – but also can run, which has seen him used on the wing at stages and in key defence.

2020 Draft Prospects Nik Cox
Club Northern Knights/Vic Metro
Position Key forward/defender
Date of Birth 15/1/02
Height 199cm
Weight 82kg



