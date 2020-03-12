Nik Cox
An athletic tall with big upside. Cox did some exciting things in the NAB League last year, playing a range of positions and averaging 12 disposals and five marks as well as booting nine goals.
Cox tends to play as a forward option and enjoys flying for grabs – something he produced while in Vic Metro's under-18 line-up last year too – but also can run, which has seen him used on the wing at stages and in key defence.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Nik Cox
|Club
|Northern Knights/Vic Metro
|Position
|Key forward/defender
|Date of Birth
|15/1/02
|Height
|199cm
|Weight
|82kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
