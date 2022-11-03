Noah Long

2022 Draft Prospects Noah Long Teams Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country Position Forward/Midfielder Date of Birth 23/08/2004 Height 177cm Weight 73kg

Long had a setback at the start of the year when he broke his collarbone in round one with the Bendigo Pioneers. It meant his year didn't exactly go to plan but the tenacious and tough small forward/midfielder was still able to show his wares later in the campaign when he returned. One of his key games came for Vic Country, when he kicked three goals against Western Australia at GMHBA Stadium.