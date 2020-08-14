Oliver Henry
The younger brother of Geelong defender Jack, Henry shapes as a real contender for this year's top 10 given his ability to impact games.
Henry can play in defence and in different parts of the ground, but is best suited as a medium forward who is capable of the eye-catching. He can take marks but is also dangerous at ground level.
He projected as one of the exciting players to track this year.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Oliver Henry
|Club
|Geelong Falcons/Vic Country
|Position
|Forward
|Date of Birth
|29/7/02
|Height
|188cm
|Weight
|76kg