Draft gun Oliver Henry in action during an under-17s 'Futures' match in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Oliver Henry

The younger brother of Geelong defender Jack, Henry shapes as a real contender for this year's top 10 given his ability to impact games.

Henry can play in defence and in different parts of the ground, but is best suited as a medium forward who is capable of the eye-catching. He can take marks but is also dangerous at ground level.

He projected as one of the exciting players to track this year.

2020 Draft Prospects Oliver Henry Club Geelong Falcons/Vic Country Position Forward Date of Birth 29/7/02 Height 188cm Weight 76kg