The younger brother of Geelong defender Jack, Henry shapes as a real contender for this year's top 10 given his ability to impact games.

Henry can play in defence and in different parts of the ground, but is best suited as a medium forward who is capable of the eye-catching. He can take marks but is also dangerous at ground level.

He projected as one of the exciting players to track this year.

Club Geelong Falcons/Vic Country
Position Forward
Date of Birth 29/7/02
Height 188cm
Weight 76kg
Tall Cat's younger brother turning heads

Draft prospect Oliver Henry's outstanding marking really catches the eye. Could the brother of Geelong's Jack be an early selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft?

