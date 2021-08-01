Oliver Hollands

2022 Draft Prospects Oliver Hollands Academy Murray Bushrangers Club Wodonga/Geelong Grammar Position Midfielder Date of Birth 16/01/2004 Height 183cm Weight 71kg

Some injury interruptions at the start of the year were a frustration for Hollands, but he saved his best game of the season for one of his biggest occasions. He had 34 disposals, seven marks and four clearances for Vic Country against Western Australia and was the dominant midfielder on the ground. He has elite running capacity, works hard both ways and can also play on a flank or wing.