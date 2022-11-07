Olivier Northam

2022 Draft Prospects Olivier Northam Teams Geelong Falcons/Vic Country Position Forward/Ruck Date of Birth 28/07/2004 Height 197cm Weight 89kg

A tall forward and ruckman who possesses an impressive natural leap which allows him to compete at centre bounces against tall opponents. Mobile and agile, he follows up extremely well when the ball hits the ground and has clean hands below his knees. Is also strong overhead around the ground and as a target up forward. Has been a consistent performer for the Geelong Falcons in the NAB League, averaging 13 disposals, 18 hitouts and three marks across 13 matches this year. Also played all four games for Victoria Country at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.