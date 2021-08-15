Olli Hotton

2022 Draft Prospects Olli Hotton Academy Sandringham Dragons Club Vic Metro Position Midfielder/Forward Date of Birth 06/09/2004 Height 181cm Weight 77kg

Has come from the clouds to be a top-20 chance. Hotton's run of form saw him elevated into the Vic Metro program and he hasn't put a foot wrong, having three impressive games at national level. He was particularly impactful against South Australia, when he collected 24 disposals and kicked three goals. He can go through the midfield and half-forward, has craft around goal and a sidestep in traffic, and also some spring in his legs to be a good mark above his head for his size.