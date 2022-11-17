Osca Riccardi

2022 Draft Prospects Osca Riccardi Teams Geelong Falcons/Vic Country Position Midfielder Date of Birth 23/08/2004 Height 177cm Weight 65kg

A small midfielder who is a late developer, having moved into the Geelong Falcons program this year, where he really impressed with his footy smarts, gut running and clever ball use. Another young prospect to emerge from St Joseph’s College, he averaged 15 disposals (five contested) and kicked five goals from the wing for the Falcons and was rewarded with selection for Geelong at VFL level. His athletic profile was very impressive at the Draft Combine, recording a time of 6:17 seconds for the 2km time trial, as well as a slick 3.02 seconds for the 20m sprint. The son of former Geelong star Peter Riccardi, who played 288 AFL games, the Cats have committed to selecting him as a rookie under the father-son rule should he not be selected in the National Draft.