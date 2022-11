Oscar Murdoch

2022 Draft Prospects Oscar Murdoch Teams Geelong Falcons/Vic Country Position Defender Date of Birth 24/09/2004 Height 190cm Weight 91kg

Left-footed medium defender who is both a strong intercept mark and a penetrating kick. He averaged 11 disposals and four marks per game across 11 matches for the Falcons. Also played three matches for Vic Country at the National Championships, averaging 13 disposals, but did not test at the State Draft Combine due to injury.