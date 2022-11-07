Phoenix Foster

2022 Draft Prospects Phoenix Foster Teams Norwood/South Australia Position Forward/Ruck Date of Birth 12/09/2004 Height 197cm Weight 88kg

Tall forward/ruckman who grabbed his opportunity when thrown into the ruck against the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys. With his mobility, overhead marking and ruckwork, he was very impressive and placed among his team’s best players. Played predominantly SANFL under-18s throughout the 2022 season, where he averaged 13 disposals and four marks over 11 matches and kicked 26 goals.