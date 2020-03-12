afl.com.au womens.afl

Reef McInnes in action for Vic Metro in the U17 Futures. Picture: AFL Photos

Reef McInnes

Collingwood will have first call on McInnes, a tall and agile midfielder from the Chargers who also featured in last year's NAB League premiership.

He averaged 15 disposals in 12 appearances for the Chargers and was due for more midfield time this season after being squeezed into a half-forward role at times last year.

2020 Draft Prospects Reef McInnes
Club Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
Position Midfielder
Height 192cm
Weight 84kg



