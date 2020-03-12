Reef McInnes
Collingwood will have first call on McInnes, a tall and agile midfielder from the Chargers who also featured in last year's NAB League premiership.
He averaged 15 disposals in 12 appearances for the Chargers and was due for more midfield time this season after being squeezed into a half-forward role at times last year.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Reef McInnes
|Club
|Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
|Position
|Midfielder
|Height
|192cm
|Weight
|84kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
-
Video10:41 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:08 Mins
-
Video02:58 Mins
-
Video08:36 Mins
-
Video08:01 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:14 Mins
-
Video02:20 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins
-
Video03:06 Mins
-
Video01:51 Mins
-
Video03:00 Mins
-
Video04:11 Mins
-
Video05:01 Mins
-
Video01:53 Mins
-
Video02:12 Mins
-
Video02:27 Mins
-
Video02:15 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins