Reuben Ginbey

2022 Draft Prospects Reuben Ginbey Academy Dunsborough JFC/Wesley College Club East Perth Position Midfielder Date of Birth 10/09/2004 Height 188cm Weight 81kg

A smokey in the top-10 pack. Ginbey started the season in Western Australia dominating as a third tall defender, where his intercept play took the eye of scouts. But he moved into the midfield for WA's under-18 state team and showed his traits in there through the championships, where he used his bigger frame and running capacity to make a difference. He went head-to-head with Will Ashcroft at times against Vic Metro and played well that day with 18 disposals, and he also had 23 touches against Vic Country to be named WA's most valuable player.