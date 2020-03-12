Riley Thilthorpe

Another big, tall, versatile and athletic key position player who sits among the leading handful of draft hopefuls.

Thilthorpe has battled some groin issues but has performed solidly in recent weeks for West Adelaide's senior SANFL side, booting two goals last week in its loss to Sturt. Thilthorpe has had stints in the ruck and also on the wing.

2020 Draft Prospects Riley Thilthorpe Club West Adelaide/South Australia Position Key forward Date of Birth 7/7/02 Height 200cm Weight 99kg





