Riley Thilthorpe
Another big, tall, versatile and athletic key position player who sits among the leading handful of draft hopefuls.
Thilthorpe has battled some groin issues but has performed solidly in recent weeks for West Adelaide's senior SANFL side, booting two goals last week in its loss to Sturt. Thilthorpe has had stints in the ruck and also on the wing.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Club
|West Adelaide/South Australia
|Position
|Key forward
|Date of Birth
|7/7/02
|Height
|200cm
|Weight
|99kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
