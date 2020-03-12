afl.com.au womens.afl

Riley Thilthorpe playing for the NAB AFL Academy's under-17s Australian side. Picture: AFL Photos

Riley Thilthorpe

Another big, tall, versatile and athletic key position player who sits among the leading handful of draft hopefuls.

Thilthorpe has battled some groin issues but has performed solidly in recent weeks for West Adelaide's senior SANFL side, booting two goals last week in its loss to Sturt. Thilthorpe has had stints in the ruck and also on the wing.

2020 Draft Prospects Riley Thilthorpe
Club West Adelaide/South Australia
Position Key forward
Date of Birth 7/7/02
Height 200cm
Weight 99kg



