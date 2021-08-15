Sam Gilbey

2022 Draft Prospects Sam Gilbey Academy Claremont Club Western Australia Position Midfielder/Defender Date of Birth 14/05/2004 Height 188cm Weight 71kg

Gilbey has had a challenging year, missing some time at the start of the year through illness and then having an interrupted carnival for Western Australia with health and safety protocols. The athletic midfielder and half-back has strong running capacity and finished his championships with 18 disposals and eight marks against South Australia last weekend.