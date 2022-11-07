Seth Campbell

A crafty forward who is a smart player and has good speed, agility and neat finishing skills. Averaged 19 disposals and kicked 16 goals in 13 NAB League matches for the Tasmania Devils to be one of the side’s most consistent performers. Dominated a TSL match at senior level for North Launceston in August, kicking 10 goals from more than 30 disposals, which highlighted his progression this year. Tested impressively at the Draft Combine for speed and endurance, recording a time of 2.98 seconds for the 20m sprint and 6:25 on the 2km time trial.