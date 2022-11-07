Shadeau Brain

2022 Draft Prospects Shadeau Brain Teams Brisbane Lions Academy/Queensland Position Forward Date of Birth 13/02/2004 Height 186cm Weight 80kg

A medium forward with a mercurial ability to win the ball both in the air and at ground level. He relocated to Queensland two years ago from New South Wales town Finley, so doesn’t qualify for the Lions as an Academy player and therefore is in the Draft pool. An Indigenous talent, he showed a touch of class in three matches for the Allies, averaging 13 disposals and kicking three goals. He was among the best players in the game against Victoria Metro. Did not test at the Draft Combine as he was recovering from a shoulder injury.