Steely Green

2022 Draft Prospects Steely Green Teams South Fremantle/Western Australia Position Midfielder Date of Birth 09/01/2004 Height 179cm Weight 74kg

A small midfielder who has been one of the surprise packets of the year with his immediate impact at senior level for South Fremantle, where he averaged 19 disposals (eight contested) and four tackles in eight WAFL matches. He brought his zest and competitive mindset for Western Australia at the National Championships, where he averaged 15 disposals. A composed character with good vision and speed, he also makes excellent decisions with ball in hand. His elite agility was displayed at the Draft Combine, with his 8.24 seconds on the agility test the fourth-best time, while his 6.17 in the 2km time trial was seventh best.