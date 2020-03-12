afl.com.au womens.afl

Richmond's Jack Higgins presents Tanner Bruhn with his NAB AFL Academy jumper in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Tanner Bruhn

Bruhn shapes as one of the early picks at this year's draft given his class and polish.

He has had injury issues over the past year – a knee injury ruled him out of playing for Vic Country last year, and complications from that surgery would have seen him miss the start of this season.

But he's back firing and has impressed scouts recently with his training. A skillful midfielder with poise on both sides.

2020 Draft Prospects Tanner Bruhn
Club Geelong Falcons/Vic Country
Position Midfielder
Date of Birth 27/5/02
Height 182cm
Weight 73kg

