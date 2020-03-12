Tanner Bruhn
Bruhn shapes as one of the early picks at this year's draft given his class and polish.
He has had injury issues over the past year – a knee injury ruled him out of playing for Vic Country last year, and complications from that surgery would have seen him miss the start of this season.
But he's back firing and has impressed scouts recently with his training. A skillful midfielder with poise on both sides.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Tanner Bruhn
|Club
|Geelong Falcons/Vic Country
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|27/5/02
|Height
|182cm
|Weight
|73kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
