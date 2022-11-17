Ted Clohesy

2022 Draft Prospects Ted Clohesy Teams Geelong Falcons/Vic Country Position Midfielder Date of Birth 09/06/2004 Height 184cm Weight 76kg

Tough and competitive midfielder who excels at stoppages, wins his own ball and tackles aggressively. Had an excellent year, averaging 24 disposals and seven tackles from his 10 matches with the Falcons, as well as averaging 18 disposals in three matches for Vic Country. With his mother born in South Africa, he is eligible under the AFL's NGA rules to be selected by Geelong, with the Cats committed to taking him as a rookie if he is overlooked in the National Draft.