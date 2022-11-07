Thomas Scully

2022 Draft Prospects Thomas Scully Teams West Adelaide/South Australia Position Forward/Ruck Date of Birth 02/11/2004 Height 203cm Weight 89kg

A tall forward who had a wonderful start to the 2022 season, with his overhead marking and accuracy around goals earning him a call up to AFL Academy team that represented Australia. He showed glimpses of his sizable potential up forward as a marking target during that match against Collingwood’s VFL side in May. He booted 50 goals in 14 matches for West Adelaide in the SANFL under-18s, as well as playing one game for South Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.