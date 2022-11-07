Toby McMullin

2022 Draft Prospects Toby McMullin Teams Sandringham Dragons/Vic Country Position Forward/Midfielder Date of Birth 06/08/2004 Height 182cm Weight 83kg

Medium forward and midfielder who has footy smarts and is a powerful and penetrating kick, which makes him dangerous around goals. Has shown glimpses of real talent playing for both Melbourne Grammar and the Sandringham Dragons, which led to him being selected to play for Victoria Country at the National Championships. Arguably his best game for the season was produced in the NAB League Grand Final, when he amassed 17 disposals and displayed his explosiveness to help steer the Dragons to victory. Tested very impressively at the Draft Combine, with his 2.88 seconds for the 20m spring and 8.28 seconds for the AFL agility run both exceptional results. Is the son of former Collingwood and Essendon player Ian McMullin.