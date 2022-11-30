Tom Emmett

2022 Draft Prospects Tom Emmett Teams Sturt/South Australia Position Forward Date of Birth 30/11/2001 Height 187cm Weight 88kg

Powerfully built medium forward who impressed in 14 matches at senior level for Sturt this year. Averaged 10 disposals and kicked 17 goals, which saw him claim the club’s Best Emerging Talent award. His agility run of 8.16 seconds at the State Draft Combine in South Australia was eye-catching and was ranked number one at that Combine. He also confirmed his endurance capacity with a 6:33 result for the 2km time trial, which was ranked fourth at the SA Combine.