Tom McCallum

2022 Draft Prospects Tom McCallum Teams Tasmanian Devils/Tasmania Position Defender Date of Birth 15/09/2004 Height 192cm Weight 82kg

A tall defender who is a fine intercept mark and can break open the game with his bursts of speed. He has elite running capacity and can play on tall and small forwards as required. Was impressive with his one-touch hands in all four Allies matches at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, where he averaged 17 disposals and was named his team’s best player against Victoria Metro. Also averaged 14 disposals for the Tasmania Devils in the NAB League and featured on the interchange in the NAB League Team of the Year. Was unable to test at the Draft Combine due to an ankle injury.