Tyrell Dewar

2022 Draft Prospects Tyrell Dewar Teams Subiaco/Western Australia Position Forward Date of Birth 27/03/2004 Height 183cm Weight 67kg

Indigenous talent with dazzling speed and natural goal sense. Has drawn comparisons with some of his traits to West Coast Eagles premiership forward Liam Ryan. Was eye-catching in Western Australia’s win over South Australia at the National Championships, finishing with 13 disposals and two goals to be among his team’s best players. Is part of the West Coast Eagles’ Next Generation Academy, which will allow the Eagles to match any rival club’s bid after selection 40 in the Draft. Played 14 matches at under-18s level with Subiaco, where he averaged 12 disposals and kicked 15 goals. His speed was confirmed at the Combine, where he ran the 20m sprint in 3.01 seconds.