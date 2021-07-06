Will Ashcroft

2022 Draft Prospects Will Ashcroft Academy Sandringham Dragons Club St Kilda FC/Deakin Position Midfielder Date of Birth 06/05/2004 Height 182cm Weight 76kg

Ashcroft's form this season has been undeniable: he has averaged 35 disposals at NAB League level, 24 at VFL level and 33 in three games for Vic Metro as the best player of the under-18 championships. The Brisbane father-son prospect, whose dad Marcus is a triple-premiership winner, stepped up in the carnival again, including his 38-disposal, 10-clearance, 10-inside-50 and one-goal game against South Australia. A ball-getter who has acceleration, skills, smarts and a determined outlook in a similar vein to 2018 No.1 pick and Carlton star Sam Walsh, a player who Ashcroft has unsurprisingly studied closely.