Will Edwards

2022 Draft Prospects Will Edwards Teams Sydney Swans Academy/NSW-ACT Position Tall defender Date of Birth 08/05/2003 Height 197cm Weight 100kg

A tall defender who is a super athletic type and has the size and mobility to match the opposition's main marking target, which he demonstrated playing for both the Sydney Swans Academy and the Allies this year. He is still developing his footy IQ, but he can take a strong contested mark and shows good rebound ability with his speed. Very impressive at the State Draft Combine held in Victoria, with his elite speed demonstrated with a time of 2.88 seconds for the 20m sprint.