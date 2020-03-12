Will Phillips (right) starred in the NAB League last year as a bottom-ager. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Phillips

A niggling knee injury would likely have ruled Phillips out for a fair chunk of the first half of this season had it been played as planned, but clubs are well aware of the midfielder's traits.

Despite uncertainty over whether Vic Metro players take the field this season, Phillips has runs on the board.

He's a tough, hard-working, physical inside midfielder who can also push forward. Is a consistent ball-getter – he averaged 22 disposals for the Chargers last season – and kicked two goals in their NAB League Grand Final win.

2020 Draft Prospects Will Phillips Club Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro Position Midfielder Date of Birth 22/5/02 Height 180cm Weight 79kg





